LeAnn Rimes Picks Adele’s ’25’ To Win GRAMMY Album Of The Year!

By: Eric Donnelly

Nobody knows what is going to happen Sunday night for the GRAMMY album of the year with Adele, Beyonce, Sturgill Simpson, Drake, and Justin Bieber all up for the title.

But…LeAnn Rimes has her own idea of who might win the GRAMMY — and she thinks it’s going to be Adele with 25! Gregg Daniels and Fast Freddy caught up with the country star backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

They posed the question to her and she immediately said, “This is the worst!” She recounted the nominees and making it noticeable how tough it is to pick a winner for this category. “To me it’s between Beyonce and Adele…I’m gonna pick Adele and that’s really hard!” That’s definitely a great guess seeing as many media outlets are suggesting that 25 or Lemonade will/should win.

Rimes also talked about her video for “The Story.” “It’s amazing what you see in front of the mirror when you look at yourself. I was so emotional and I wanted that to come out. It’s almost a love song to myself.”

Check out her interview above and watch her video for “The Story” below:



