Lukas Graham Opens Up About GRAMMY Nod, Fatherhood, And Life On The Road

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Gregg Daniels and Fast Freddy caught up with pop group Lukas Graham. The Danish band’s smash hit “7 Years” is nominated for three GRAMMYs including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Asked about newfound fatherhood, singer Lukas Forchhammer recounted a stinky story to Gregg and Freddy. “When I was told we were nominated for three GRAMMYs I was standing there with a poopy diaper at a truck stop in eastern Ohio,” he said with a laugh.

“For the last year we’ve traveled all around the world and we’ve played at different awards shows, and big arenas, and we’re nominated for three GRAMMYs,” he continued. “But when I’m sitting with my daughter in my arms you know that all the little things between the awards shows – that’s life, you know? You’ve got to save that and remember that’s the important part.”

For more from Lukas Graham on their surprise nominations, check out the full video up top.

The 59th GRAMMY Awards air live Sunday night at 8pm ET on CBS – locally on WBZ-TV here in Boston.