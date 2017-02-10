Richard Marx Now Cool to Sons, Thanks Zakk Wylde

By Radio.com Staff

Richard Marx’s impressive music career was of little consequence to his kids, until today.

Related: Richard Marx Subdues Deranged Passenger on Plane

Marx took to Instagram to share a video of metal guitarist Zakk Wylde listening to his 1989 hit “Right Here Waiting.” Wylde had captioned the post “Moments of tenderness.”

“I’ve sold millions of records and written 14 #1 songs but my sons have never been as impressed with me as they were seeing this,” he wrote. “Thanks @zakkwyldebls.”