‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall Admits To Farting In Front Of Contestants While On Camera

By: Eric Donnelly

Nick Viall got GRILLED last night by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!

Alongside fellow guest Rita Ora, there was plenty of shade being thrown around in The Clubhouse. Cohen decided to play a game of Never Have I ever — Dish In The Dark — set in the dark where Viall had to shine a flashlight on his face if he had done what he was asked.





One of the big questions was: “Never have I ever farted in front of a contestant while on camera.” Nick immediately goes “Well, I mean –” with a tone like “well that was a stupid question…of course I have!”

Watch the video above and check out all the other things he admitted to doing!