Gavin DeGraw On Tom Brady: “He Became A Legend During That Game”

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Gregg Daniels and Fast Freddy are backstage at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and the duo caught up with singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw.

DeGraw received a nod from the Recording Academy back in 2014 for his duet with Colbie Caillat. “We Both Know” was nominated in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.

While the acoustic rocker is no stranger to award show festivities, he still gets nervous. “Every time you’re walking the red carpet you’re thinking the same thing…” he said. “Is your fly zipped.”

The New York native has developed an affinity towards Boston sports teams, perhaps due to his friendship with former Red Sox infielder Kevin Youkilis. Youkilis, married to Tom Brady‘s sister, was at the big game.

DeGraw recalls texting his friend during the miraculous comeback, writing “Hey man, I’ve never seen a game like this in my whole life. Ever. This is incredible.”

The historical significance of the win wasn’t lost on DeGraw. “It’s nice to have a hero for this generation,” he said about Brady. “He became a legend. He became a legend during that game.”

The 59th GRAMMY Awards air live Sunday night at 8pm ET on CBS – locally on WBZ-TV here in Boston.