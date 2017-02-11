Pat Monahan: “I’m Like The Tom Brady Of Singers!”

By Tim Staskiewicz

Pat Monahan from Train is no stranger to Mix 104.1, so when Gregg Daniels and Fast Freddy found him wandering around the backstage area of the 59th annual GRAMMY Awards, it was only fitting that they brought him on the air.

With countless performances from Mix Lounges to headlining MixFest a handful of times, Train will celebrate their 25th anniversary next year.

“You know man, the whole idea behind being here is I really love making music and thinking that I can enter people’s lives and be relevant. What a gift,” Monahan said.

“I’m like the Tom Brady of singers,” he joked.

Speaking of Tom Brady and the Patriots, even though Pat was friends with the Falcons general manager, he still gave New England credit.

“It might have been the greatest game ever,” he said. “Congratulations on Super Bowl #5!”

Train plays the Xfinity Center in Mansfield along with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield for the Play That Song Tour on June 11th.

