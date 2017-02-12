Maren Morris and Alicia Keys Team Up at the 2017 GRAMMYs

By Amanda Wicks

Breakout country star Maren Morris—who won the Best New Artist GRAMMY earlier in the night—teamed up Alicia Keys to perform her single “Once.”

Set against a classy set that included drop-tier chandeliers and candelabras, Morris started things off before Keys joined her one verse into the song. The two shimmered onstage together. Literally. Morris wore a black sparkling cape while Keys donned a striped, silvery bodysuit. Unlike many of the other performances of the night, there wasn’t a lot of production involved, only two great singers going toe to toe and note for note.

The two matched each other note for note with their powerful vocals that brought a new R&B edge to the song. Morris has her foot firmly in country, but her duet with Keys showed off that she’s got the range to sing so much more.

“Once” appears on Morris’ 2016 album Hero.