Beyoncé Posts More ‘Lemonade’ Videos on YouTube

By Hayden Wright

Shortly after winning GRAMMY Awards for Best Music Video (“Formation”) and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Lemonade), team Beyoncé posted two additional videos from the visual album on YouTube.

Lemonade originally aired on HBO and lived behind HBO Go and Tidal paywalls since its debut in April, with various clips made available on YouTube. Now “Sandcastles” and “Love Drought,” both of which Queen Bey performed during her GRAMMY medley, can be enjoyed with cinematic visuals through Bey’s official account.

Beyoncé may have lost the night’s biggest prizes, but she earned plenty of respect in Adele’s gracious acceptance speech for Album of the Year.

Watch the video for “Love Drought” above and “Sandcastles” (featuring the special’s Jay-Z cameo) below: