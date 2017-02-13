Can’t Beat Kennedy: Madison From Medway

1) Talks between Will Smith and Disney have broken off, and he will not be starring in “Dumbo”, the Tim Burton live-action adaptation of the classic film.

How is dumbo capable of flight?

2) There are talks to bring “American Idol” back and move it to NBC. NBC already has “The Voice” but they’re thinking about cutting that back from two

seasons a year to one, in order to make room for “Idol”. What channel did Idol air on from 2002-2016?

3) Mike Tirico is set to become NBC’s primetime Olympic host starting next year at the Winter Games. He’s replacing this broadcaster who has been the main

prime-time host of twelve Olympic Games.

4) Today in the year 2000, the last NEW “Peanuts”strip ran in Sunday papers, the day after its creator died. What was his name?

5) Shia LaBeouf’s protest of Donald Trump has been shut down by the Museum Of The Moving Image in New York and will not continue for its intended four-year

run. What franchise did LaBeouf play his character Sam Witwicky in?

Can YOU Beat Kennedy?