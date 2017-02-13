GRAMMY Photo Recap: Behind the Scenes with Music’s Biggest Artists

By Annie Reuter

The 2017 GRAMMY Awards were the place to be Sunday night (Feb. 12) in Los Angeles. While newcomers Chance the Rapper and Maren Morris went home big winners, Adele who received a GRAMMY for Song Of The Year with “Hello” and the coveted Album of the Year for 25 (and staged two touching performances onstage), was the champion of the night.

Related: GRAMMY Recap: Adele Dominates a Night of Political Statements and Sound Problems

Most music fans watched the awards show from home on their televisions, but some musicians in attendance gave a special behind-the-scenes peek through social media. Several artist accounts gave music lovers a glimpse of what it was like backstage and in the front row for music’s biggest night.Here are some of the best Instagram posts of the 2017 GRAMMYs:

Here are some of the best Instagram posts of the 2017 GRAMMYs:

Rap royalty. Congrats on your third GRAMMY win, @chancetherapper! A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

This one 👸❤🤘killin it tonight like girls do A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

Me and my Benny #grammys2017 A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

🤖🤖 A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:34pm PST

Love these peeps so much. @faithhill @thetimmcgraw #grammys A photo posted by Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:58pm PST

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:01am PST

#GRAMMYs A video posted by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

GRAMMY nominees @badgalriri and @carrieunderwood enjoying the #GRAMMYs together! Who are you watching tonight's show with? A photo posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:22pm PST