Lady Gaga Adds Second Fenway Park Show In September

It’s been a Monster Week for Lady Gaga, first the Super Bowl Halftime Show, then the GRAMMY Awards, and finally selling out Fenway Park.

Fret not, Little Monsters, Gaga isn’t going to leave you high and dry. Even though the first show at Fenway Park on September 1st sold out in minutes, they’re already adding a second show.

Mother Monster will play two back to back nights in the Back Bay of Boston with the second show being added on September 2nd.

Tickets for the second Fenway Park show go on-sale Tuesday, February 21st at 10am over at RedSox.com.

Lady Gaga will be traveling the globe with the ‎Joanne World Tour starting on August 1st in Vancouver, BC and September 22nd in Barcelona.

She will perform the concert dates throughout Europe and the UK before returning to North America in November and December this year.

For all Tour shows in the US, $1.00 from each ticket sold shall be donated to the Born This Way Foundation.