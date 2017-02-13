Revolutionary Wedding Proposal At New England Soccer Event

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Valentine’s Day came early for New England Revolution fan Danielle Parent and her boyfriend Matt Puglise. The couple was attending the Rev’s jersey launch on Sunday (February 10) when Puglise popped the question.

As the jerseys were unveiled, Parent was called onstage thinking she had won her own piece of Revs memorabilia in the raffle. Upon being presented with the jersey, Parent discovered the words, “Will you marry me?” on the back. “Yes!” she exclaimed, with Puglise down on one knee. The happy couple exchanged a kiss to thunderous applause, with Rev players by their side to offer congratulations.

New for this season, a press release from the club says, “the New England Revolution have introduced a new secondary kit featuring a bold predominately red design. Inspired by the American flag, the red and white kit represents the Revolution’s pride in representing all of New England as an authentic and original Major League Soccer club.”

Check out the full video of the proposal up top.