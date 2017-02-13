Vanessa From ‘The Bachelor’ Has An IMDB Page, Clearly Wants To Be Famous

By: Eric Donnelly

Say it isn’t so!

Thanks to Trent from Barstool Sports, we now know that The Bachelor’s Vanessa, the hot special education teacher from Canada who speaks multiple languages and is perfect, basically wants to be famous…



Vanessa from The Bachelor has an IMDB page and my heart is broken. https://t.co/cuBpW2VuYh pic.twitter.com/SwCMcGsVPl — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) February 13, 2017



This news basically spoils everyone’s favorite Bachelorette! Just when you thought she was way too good for Nick Viall… Her IMDB bio reads “Vanessa Grimaldi is an actress, known for The Bachelor (2002), Can Your School Rock (2010) and Blue Mountain State (2010).”

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall Admits To Farting In Front Of Contestants While On Camera

Trent puts it best by saying, “should I care that she tried to be an actress 6 years ago? Probably not. Do I care? ABSOLUTELY. This makes her no better than Nick.”

Does this change your perception of her?!