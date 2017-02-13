Watch John Legend Butcher ‘Sweet Caroline’ At GRAMMYs

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Microphone and earpiece issues plagued the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, but it was actually John Legend’s self-imposed lack of singing that stuck out as the biggest flub of the night.

Legend joined host James Corden, Neil Diamond, Faith Hill, and a number of other musicians for am impromptu rendition of Corden’s Carpool Karaoke sketch.

The group attempts to sing a couple lines of Diamond’s Red Sox anthem “Sweet Caroline,” but poor communication and a shocking display of cultural ignorance doom the performance from the start.

Corden has Diamond lead off the song before handing the reigns over to Hill. Or at least trying too. Diamond, bless his soul, is so wrapped up in the moment that he keeps singing over Hill’s entrance. Hill, always a class act, plays it off with a few vocal flourishes and harmonizations.

In an attempt to bring the song home before the rest of the audience joins in, Corden gives the melody to Legend. The “All of Me” singer grins coyly at the camera as he mumbles the lyrics under his breath, clearly unfamiliar with the pre-chorus.

Corden finally brings in the rest of the Staples Center as Legend reveals excitedly, “I know this part!”

Watch the full Carpool Karaoke skit here.