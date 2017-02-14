Atlanta Zoo Names Cockroach ‘Tom Brady’ After Losing Super Bowl Bet

By Rami Abou-Sabe

It’s common for mayors from opposing cities to place friendly wagers on big games, but a zoo?

Zoo Atlanta and Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village (Providence, RI) made a bet about Super Bowl LI. Following the New England Patriots’ miraculous comeback, Zoo Atlanta was forced to name a newborn animal after quarterback Tom Brady.

Instead of picking something regal like a lion, or fierce like a bear, the sore losers chose a Madagascar hissing cockroach. Is it just me or did they miss an amazing opportunity to pick a baby goat?

Check out footage from the zoo below.

