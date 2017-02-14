Camila Cabello Talks About Solo Album, Friendship with Taylor Swift

By Annie Reuter

Camila Cabello is hard at work on her first solo album; it’s also her first effort since her departure from Fifth Harmony, and she promises it will be a revealing one.

“Fifth Harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually,” Cabello says in a recent interview with Seventeen. “My fans are really going to know me from the music I’m writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul.”

Cabello says she harbors no hard feelings towards her former bandmates. In fact, she can’t wait to hear their upcoming new music.

“I’ll continue to wish them all the best, and I’m happy they are continuing their journey as Fifth Harmony,” she said. “I’m also looking forward to hearing new music from the group and their solo endeavors.”

While Cabello may no longer have her four bandmates to turn to daily when it comes to boy advice, she does have one other pop artist as a confidant: Taylor Swift.

“Taylor is always the person that I go to for boy advice,” Cabello admits. “The reason we became friends was purely because we think the same way about a lot of things: We’re both really sensitive and emotional when it comes to love. We love love, and we love writing songs about love.”

For more of Seventeen‘s interview with Cabello, pick up the cover story on stands February 21.