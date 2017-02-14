Can’t Beat Kennedy: Donna From Milford

- Make fun of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer all you want, but his briefings are getting better ratings than the afternoon soaps they’re usually up against. What is the longest running Soap Opera currently still airing on TV? General Hospital, Days of our Lives or The Young & The Restless?
- Marvel posted a little teaser for “Avengers: Infinity War”, and it confirms that the Avengers will meet up with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Which of these three actors is NOT a member of one of the two groups? Chris Evans, Chris Pratt or Chris Kline?
- 25 years ago today in 1992, Wayne’s World hit theaters for the first time. Name the song Wayne, Garth and their friends sing together in the car for the iconic opening scene.
- Today is Valentine’s Day. Over $448 million will be spent on candy during the week of Valentine’s Day. It is also one of the biggest days of the year for sparkling wine, trailing only three Holidays. Thanksgiving, Christmas and what?
- Soccer’s World Cup trophy is worth $20 million, which is more than all the other major sports trophies combined. The NFL’s Vince Lombardi Trophy is one of the cheapest, at only $2,000. What is the name of the NHL’s championship trophy?
Can you beat Kennedy?