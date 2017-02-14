#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Mariah Carey Spends HOW MUCH Per Month To Lease Her 90210 Mansion?!?!

February 14, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: 90210, lease, mansion, Mariah Carey

By: Eric Donnelly

Mariah Carey is the ultimate diva so obviously she lives like a queen.

According to TMZ, she spends an INSANE amount of money each month to live in a palatial estate — $100K to be exact! “She’s leasing a 9 bedroom, 10 bath Bev Hills estate, complete with a pool, tennis court, theater, and 2-lane bowling alley. The 15,000 square foot home retails for $23 mil.”

You read that right…the house in unbelievably GORGEOUS and has anything you could ever imagine and more. Does she use it all? Probably not, but who cares.

Click here to check out the photo gallery of her Beverly Hills mansion!

