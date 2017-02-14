This Valentine’s Night, It’s Acoustic Sunset on Mix 104.1!

Once again for Valentine’s Day this year, Mix 104.1’s popular Sunday morning program, Acoustic Sunrise will take to the airwaves at night! From 7pm until midnight on February 14th, Dan O’Brien will play all of your favorite acoustic requests on a special edition of the program that we like to call Acoustic Sunset.

Send your requests and dedications to Dan as Acoustic Sunrise serenades you through Valentine’s Day 2017 on Acoustic Sunset!

Spend your Valentine’s evening with us from 7pm until midnight right here on Mix 104.1, and don’t forget to wake up early with us each and every Sunday morning for your favorite acoustic hits from 7am until 11am on Acoustic Sunrise!