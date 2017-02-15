Can’t Beat Kennedy: Christina from Seabrook

Apple Music is developing a “Shark Tank”-like reality show called “Planet of the Apps” where people pitch apps to Gwyneth Paltrow, Will.I.Am, and Jessica Alba. Which famous singer wrote a letter criticizing Apple Music & then later allowed Apple Music to release an exclusive tour documentary?

During an appearance on “Ellen” Lin Manuel Miranda said he was conceived to “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor. Finish the Lyrics to the beginning of the song.

There are photos of Adele with a broken Grammy online, and some people are saying she split it in half so she could share it with Beyonce. In which 2004 teen comedy starring Lindsey Lohan does the main character split her Spring Fling crown in pieces to share?

Scarlett Johansson is in the middle of her second divorce, and she says, quote, “I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person.” In the 2009 romantic comedy, He’s Just Not That Into You, what famous male actor played her love interest? The New England Patriots like their chances next year. They’ve trademarked the phrase “Blitz for Six”. What year did they win their first ring?

Can you beat Kennedy?