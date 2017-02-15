Dog Named After Adele’s ‘Rumor Has It’ Takes Home Best In Show At Westminster

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Adele swept the GRAMMYs, bringing home five awards from Music’s Biggest Night.

It seems the singer’s winning ways are far from over. On Tuesday night (February 14), Rumor, named after Adele’s hit “Rumor Has It,” won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club 141st Annual Dog Show.

Rumor wowed judges at Madison Square Garden, beating out a Norwegian elkhound, a Pekingese, a miniature poodle, an Irish setter, a boxer, and a Norwich terrier to take home the crown.

Kent Boyles, handler and co-owner told NPR the win was “unbelievable.” In a year of miraculous sports finishes, Rumor came out of retirement for a late-season competition push en route to her first Best in Show title.

“She’s going to be relaxing for a while,” Boyles said, before revealing there are “puppies in her future.”