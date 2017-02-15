‘Love Actually’ Cast Set To Reunite For Mini-Sequel

By Rami Abou-Sabe

The cast of Love Actually is set to reunite for an upcoming mini-sequel.

Originally released in 2003, the romantic comedy took theaters by storm and has become a surprise holiday staple in recent years.

Writer-director Richard Curtis organized the reunion in honor of Red Nose Day. The short film will bring back an impressive number of stars from the enormous ensemble cast. Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy, Andrew Lincoln, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Martine McCutcheon, Lucia Moniz, Marcus Brigstocke, and Rowan Atkinson are all set to reprise their roles.

“We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part – and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later,” Curtis said.

“I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best? I guess that’s the big question.”

Curtis is one of the co-creators of Comic Relief and the annual Red Nose Day, which aims to raise funds and awareness to end child poverty. “We hope to make something that’ll be fun – very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day – and which we hope will help bring lots of viewers and cash to the Red Nose Day shows.”

The Love Actually sequel is set to premiere March 24th in the U.K. on during coverage of Red Nose Day; the segment will air on NBC during the U.S. broadcast of Red Nose Day on May 25th.