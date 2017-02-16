#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

15 Seconds | Tyler & Ryan – Crush

February 16, 2017 9:39 PM
Filed Under: 15 seconds, 15 seconds of fame, 15sof-2016, Basement Diaries, Boston, indie, Original, ryan falcoa, tyler and ryan, tyler falcoa, unsigned

Another hot one from Tyler and Ryan!

The Rhode Island brothers just released a new original song called Crush.

Give it a listen and TELL US what you think!

Catch Tyler & Ryan LIVE (including several FREE Foxwoods shows coming up!)

And in case you missed their EP, check out this cool collection of original songs called Basement Diaries.

15 Seconds - Tyler and Ryan

Discover other artists we’ve featured on 15 Seconds of Fame:

15 Seconds of Fame ARCHIVE

Know somebody we should play on 15 Seconds of Fame?

Let us know!

We’ve featured over 1000 unsigned, up-and-coming artists over the past 5 years, who knows–you might hear yourself, or someone you know, one night here on MIX!

Send links (youtube/soundcloud/etc) and social media info to:

Email: matthew@mix1041.com
Tweet: @matthewreid @mix1041 #15Seconds
Call: 617-931-1234 Weeknights between 7 and midnight

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

15 seconds 2013

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!

