Where Was Your First Kiss?

February 16, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Dating, Elementary School, first Kiss, high school, kiss, make out, nicole kidman, The Shining, the teacher's daughter, woods, young love

Nicole Kidman dropped some details on her first kiss in the new issue of “W” magazine. She revealed it happened while she was playing hooky and watching “The Shining”. We all got one and we all remember it well… what’s your first kiss story? Listen to the audio above to hear Karson’s, Kennedy’s, and Salt’s!

So many people wanted to tell us their first kiss stories that we had to share some of them! You won’t believe what this listener believed her first kiss had the power to do.

