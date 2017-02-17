Can’t Beat Kennedy: Mary From Waltham

- Kate Upton is basically baring it all on her new cover of Sports Illustrated for their swimsuit edition. How many times has Kate Upton appeared on the cover? 3, 7, or 9?
- A producer for American Horror Story says season 7 will tackle the 2016 election, of course not literally, but there will probably be a character based on Trump. Which long running NBC crime drama that is celebrating it’s 400th episode created an episode based on Trump but then ended up pulling it?
- A new poll says that 55.3% of Americans haven’t seen ANY of the nine movies up for Best Picture at the Oscars. And it isn’t an anomaly. Name last year’s winning movie about the true story of how the Boston Globe uncovered the massive scandal of child molestation.
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms now have oatmeal flavors on sale… but unfortunately, they’re only available in Canada and General Mills says they’re not planning to bring them to the United States. What is the Lucky Charms slogan?
- Nicole Kidman says she was once engaged to Lenny Kravitz, revealing the fact in the February 16th issue of The Edit while discussing her work with Kravitz’s daughter, Zoe. She may have a thing for musicians because she’s currently married to one. What’s his name?
Can you beat Kennedy?