Dan Confronts Our Receptionist About A Parking Lot Note

February 17, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: beefy truck, big truck, CBS parking lot, dan, double parking, Ford F150, laura, manila envelope, note, parking, parking lot, parking spot, rats, snitches get stitches, thumbs up

Everyone at the radio station knows Associate Producer Dan drives a giant truck, but the one time he parked in the lot rather than on the street because of the snow last week, he found a mysterious note on his Ford F150.

Now, Dan confronts the culprit… Our receptionist Laura.

Listen to the audio above to find out what the note said and why Laura thinks she handled this awkward situation perfectly.

