John Mayer Shares Second Wave of Album Track Titles

By Amanda Wicks

John Mayer is releasing his forthcoming LP The Search for Everything in four-song waves, and today (February 17th) he shared the second waves’ tracklist.

Related: John Mayer Reveals Motivation for ‘The Search for Everything Wave One’

Mayer released his first batch of new music back in January and will continue to roll out his songs in four-track sets until this spring when The Search for Everything will be available to purchase in full.

Check out the full tracklist below. Wave two arrives February 24th.

1. “Still Feel Like Your Man”

2. “Emoji of a Wave”

3. “Helpless”

4. “Roll It On Home”