Can’t Beat Kennedy: Patty From Quincy

1) Hasbro just announced that the thimble game piece has been voted out of Monopoly. They’ve been running a vote where people can pick a new game piece,

and to make room, one of the old ones had to go. Which of these is Not a classic monopoly game piece? Top Hat, Racecar or Diamond Ring?

2) A “Price Is Right” contestant accidentally slapped Jack Black in the face on yesterday’s ‘Celebrity Week’ episode. On the Price is Right how many

contestants are pulled from the audience to bid on the retail price of items at a time? – three, four or five?

3) Warner Bros. is courting Mel Gibson to direct a sequel to the villain-focused superhero movie Suicide Squad. Sources close to the situation say that

Gibson is now familiarizing himself with the material before making a decision. Which suicide Squad character became the #1 most worn Halloween costume

of last year after the movie’s release?

4) On today’s “Ellen”, Jennifer Lopez insists she doesn’t have a ‘thing’ for younger men. What actor was JLo engaged to in November 2002 whose relationship

started the whole trend of combining celebrities first names to coin their relationship.

5) The wife of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith will not be prosecuted for attacking Scott Baio at an event at their kids’ school in December.

She went at him for being a Trump supporter. Name the Happy Days spin off Baio starred in in the early 80’s.

Can YOU Beat Kennedy?