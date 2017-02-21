#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Hear 2 New Passion Pit Songs: ‘Hey K’ & ‘Moonbeam’

February 21, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Hey K, Michael Angelakos, Moonbeam, Passion Pit

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Passion Pit unveiled new music over the weekend. Born from an Emerson College dorm room in 2007, singer-songwriter Michael Angelakos‘ brainchild popularized a blend of indie rock and electronica that dominates the charts today.

Check out his latest release “Hey K” up top, and read on to hear the instrumental “Moonbeam.”

“Hey K” is a reverb-drenched halftime jam featuring Angelakos’ punchy falsetto. While older Passion Pit paints with a broad brush, Angelakos shows off a more nuanced palette here. The singer’s typically sweet delivery is tortured at times, while a piano melody weaves delicately around a steady Rhodes pad.

Angelakos also treated fans to the short instrumental “Moonbeam.” Beginning and ending with found sounds, the tune is classic syrupy Passion Pit.

It is unclear whether this music is for a new album. Angelakos has released three other songs, “Inner Dialogue,” “I’m Perfect” and “Somewhere Up There.” All of the music has been posted on a YouTube channel for the Wishart Group, Angelakos’ new company dedicated to providing legal, educational, and healthcare benefits to musicians.

