Mel B “Busted Out Some Spice Power” During Final Performance In ‘Chicago’

By: Eric Donnelly

Mel B aka Scary Spice brought some spice to her last performance as Roxie in Chicago!

According to Billboard, “during a solo number in her final night in the show, the former Spice Girl couldn’t help channeling Scary Spice by singing a little ‘Wannabe.'”



Here is a snippet of me last night doing my last show In @chicagomusical playing Roxie heart breaking character busting out some spice power haha #nyc🗽 #broadwaybaby A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Obviously the crowd started freaking out the moment she did it — no better way to celebrate a final performance than with a “Wannabe” reference. “Mel B’s Chicago run lasted from Dec. 28 through Feb. 19 at New York’s Ambassador Theater.”

We really need a full Spice Girls reunion ASAP!