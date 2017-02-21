#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Mel B “Busted Out Some Spice Power” During Final Performance In ‘Chicago’

February 21, 2017 2:33 PM
Filed Under: broadway, chicago, mel b, Melanie Brown, spice girls, wannabe

By: Eric Donnelly

Mel B aka Scary Spice brought some spice to her last performance as Roxie in Chicago!

According to Billboard, “during a solo number in her final night in the show, the former Spice Girl couldn’t help channeling Scary Spice by singing a little ‘Wannabe.'”

Obviously the crowd started freaking out the moment she did it — no better way to celebrate a final performance than with a “Wannabe” reference. “Mel B’s Chicago run lasted from Dec. 28 through Feb. 19 at New York’s Ambassador Theater.”

We really need a full Spice Girls reunion ASAP!

Comments

