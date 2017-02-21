Watch Emma Watson Sing Opening Number From ‘Beauty And The Beast’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Emma Watson returns to big screens this spring as Belle in Beauty and the Beast. In anticipation of the March 17 release, Disney has posted a sneak peak of the opening number from their live action musical.

As the clock tower rings out, familiar calls of “Bonjour” fill the air. Watson’s Belle is lively and playful, her emotive eyebrows carrying the relaxed performance. A stylized group of towns people fill out the rest of the minute-long sneak peak. Check out the full preview up top.

Originally penned by famed Disney composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ash, “Belle” was nominated for Best Original Song at the 1992 Academy awards. The composition ultimately lost out to the title track from the animated film.