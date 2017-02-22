#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

Can’t Beat Kennedy: Jen From Rhode Island

February 22, 2017 8:00 AM
Daniel Craig may or may not return as James Bond, That still seems to be up in the air but on Monday he became the second longest-tenured actor to have the role. Which of these men are the longest tenured “Bond” in the franchise’s history?                  

Roger Moore, Sean Connery or Pierce Brosnan

Prince Michael Jackson II turned 15 yesterday. What name is he also known as?

It was 10 years ago yesterday that Britney Spears shaved her head and attacked a paparazzo’s SUV with an umbrella. Saturday night Lifetime released the horrible TV movie about her life that has the entire internet still up in arms. What is it called?

Breaking news: Ricky Martin has a foot fetish. Listen to this & finish the lyric.
Burger King & Tim Hortons are reportedly closing in on a deal to purchase Popeyes. What is Burger King famous for giving out at their restaurants for kids to wear?

 

