Mariah Carey Speaks Out On NYE Mishap: ‘Total Chaotic Mess’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Mariah Carey‘s ill-fated New Year’s Eve performance led the singer to retreat to her Beverly Hills mansion for the last two months. Recently, Carey shared her regrets and a healthy dose of blame for the awkward December 31st showing.

“I used to get upset by things,” she told Rolling Stone. “This was out of my control, and had everything not been such a total chaotic mess, then I would have been able to make something happen.”

Immediately following the event, and in contrast to statements made by Dick Clark Productions, Carey attributed her poor performance to technical difficulties.

Now she takes the finger pointing one step further. “Even the dancers should have stopped dancing and helped me off the fucking stage,” she said. “I’m sorry. It was a mess, and I blame everybody, and I blame myself for not leaving after rehearsal.”