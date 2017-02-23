15 Seconds | Keelan Donovan – Close To The Fire #Update

It’s an Update Edition of #15Seconds tonight with our friend Keelan Donovan. We’ve been following the native New Englander for a few years now and we’re excited to share some big news. Keelan had TWO more songs featured on the the latest episode of the Nashvillle on CMT!

In last week’s episode Clay (Joseph David-Jones) sang a song written by Keelan and Brian Loschiavo called Close To The Fire:

Give it a listen and tell us what you think!

Check out Keelan performing an original called When I’m Gone (Timmy’s Song):

And here’s Keelan’s latest song Undertow:

