Bebe Rexha Salutes Destiny’s Child in ‘Late Late Show’ Performance

By Hayden Wright

Bebe Rexha appeared on The Late Late Show nominally to perform her song “I Got You,” but the set took an unexpected turn when the “Me, Myself and I” singer segued into “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child. The pared-down performance focused on Rexha’s vocals, which made the leap from her own catalog to DC’s 1999 smash hit.

Rexha is currently gearing up for the release of her debut album, All Your Fault Pt. 1 and she will tour the U.S. and Canada in March. The 20-date tour is her first time headlining a concert series, so 2017 is shaping up to be a big one.

During the performance, Bebe wore a shirt that said “Good girls go to heaven, bad girls go backstage.”

Watch Rexha’s tribute to the ladies of Destiny’s Child below: