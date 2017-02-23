Innaguration Singer Jackie Evancho ‘Dissapointed’ With Trump’s Transgender Bathroom Ruling

By Rami Abou-Sabe

President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Feb. 22) rescinded protections that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity. America’s Got Talent singer Jackie Evancho has expressed concern over the recent reversal of Obama’s “bathroom rule.”

RELATED: Jackie Evancho on Inauguration Performance: ‘I’m Hoping that I Can Bring People Together’

Evancho made news last month when she accepted Trump’s offer to perform at the inauguration. Despite backlash, the teen opera star was hopeful that her performance would help repair the divided nation. “I hope to just kind of make everyone forget about rivals and politics for a second and just think about America and the pretty song that I’m singing,” she said.

In wake of the ruling, the singer took to Twitter to get the President’s attention. “I am obviously disappointed in @POTUS decision,” she writes.

Evancho’s sister, Juliet, is transgender and the pair have been vocal advocates of LGBTQ rights. She goes on to request a face-to-face meeting with Trump “2 talk #transgender rghts.”

It is unclear whether the President will accept the singer’s offer. On Good Morning America Evancho revealed the administration has yet to respond. “No, I have not heard back yet that I know of. But I’m hoping soon.”

I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017