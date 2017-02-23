Mariah Carey Almost Caught On Fire While Filming “I Don’t” Music Video

By: Eric Donnelly

Mariah Carey always knows how to bring the drama…

The Elusive Chanteuse recently dropped the music video for her new song “I Don’t” which features YG. Buzzfeed got the chance to sit with Mariah at her Beverly Hills home where they talked everything from her “I don’t know her” catchphrase to almost catching on fire in her new music video.





“Honestly — I don’t know if anyone knows this — the red dress I was wearing almost caught on fire when I was walking around it” the songstress revealed. “I was just pacing and I couldn’t help it! I was in the moment, darling!”

Oh Mariah, you always give us life!