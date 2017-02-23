Watch Ed Sheeran Rock The BRIT Awards With ‘Castle On The Hill’ & ‘Shape Of You’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In the closing minutes of the 2017 BRIT Awards, Ed Sheeran delivered the hottest performance of the night. The singer-songwriter opened with a pulsating version of “Castle On The Hill” before rolling into a showstopping, jaw-dropping rendition of “Shape Of You” featuring Stormzy.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Covers Little Mix’s ‘Touch’

Backup singers and a talented rhythm section join Sheeran on stage, providing tightly tuned harmonies and a welcome urgency that was missing from his lackluster GRAMMY performance.

The highlight of the double-header, “Shape Of You,” features a pointed verse from rising English grime star Stormzy. “You can go to work and let me pick up the slack / And when you finish what you’re doing we’ll be kicking it back” he raps over Sheeran’s breezy beat.

As the singer digs in over the final vamp, you can hear the emotion in his whiskey-soaked delivery. The intensity picks up as Sheeran bounds across the stage, strumming his signature Martin LX1E acoustic with vigor.

Check out the full video up top.