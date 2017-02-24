Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, & Gwen Stefani Cover ‘Waterfalls’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

As anticipation for the return of NBC’s The Voice build, the season 12 judges have recorded a stripped down cover of TLC‘s 1994 hit “Waterfalls.”

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine take guitar duties, while Alicia Keys settles in behind a classic electric piano. Gwen Stefani opens up the performance with her breathy vocals, and delivers the second half of Keys’ breakdown.

All four of the musicians seem to be in their element, and the joy in the room is visible.

Season 12 of the singing competition premieres Monday, February 27th on NBC.