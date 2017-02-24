Can’t Beat Kennedy: Trisha From Quincy

- According to Will Ferrell, we’re not likely to see a Step Brothers 2, stating “You have to resist the temptation, I guess we’ll see, but as of now there are no plans.” What was the name of the event at the end of Step Brothers where Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are reunited and end up performing together?
- Seth Rogen made headlines last week after tweeting Donald Trump’s son asking him to ask his father to resign from the presidency. Rogen made a political comedy back in 2014 about which country that claimed to have nothing to do with the hacking of Sony Pictures who was putting out the movie.
- 25 years ago today in 1992 Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love tied the knot. Name the Former drummer of Kurt’s band Nirvana who now is the founding member and frontman of one of the biggest rock bands out, The Foo Fighters.
- Mr. T. and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles are reportedly doing the next season of “Dancing with the Stars”. What accessory was Mr. T famous for wearing back in the day?
- Rihanna has been named the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year. Name the Caribbean Island that Rihanna hails from.
Can you beat Kennedy?