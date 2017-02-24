Singing Dentist Channels Ed Sheeran to Combat Tooth Decay

By: Tim the Web Guy

The planets must’ve aligned today… Driving in this morning, I end up hearing all about Karson’s dental-phobia on the morning show.

Then in my post-lunch Facebook jaunt this afternoon, this guy shows up in my news feed.

Meet the “Singing Dentist,” Dr. Milad Shadrooh, a British tooth expert who hails from just west of London in the UK.

Dr. Shadrooh is making it his life’s mission to put people like Karson at ease with dentistry through the power of song.

His latest video covers Ed Sheeran’s latest smash hit, Shape of You, albeit with the lyrics changed just slightly.

“The dentist isn’t your favorite place and I know you don’t want to go…

Me and my nurse sit in here, wondering why you hate us so…”

Maybe the Singing Dentist will help Karson out ahead of next week’s follow-up visit he’s got scheduled.