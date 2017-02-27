15 Seconds | Keelan Donovan – ALBUM PREVIEW

We first featured talented Maine singer/songwriter Keelan Donovan a few years ago and we’re excited to share some big news. Keelan recently signed with Big Yellow Dog Music (Meghan Trainor, Maren Morris) and had TWO more songs featured on last week’s episode of Nashvillle on CMT!

Well, this week, we’ve got something really special for you.

An exclusive, sneak peek at Keelan’s new album! Tune in every night this week at 7:40 and 10:40 PM to hear the incredible songs Keelan has been working on. You can’t hear these songs anywhere else… yet!

And stay tuned to this page for an album teaser soon!

In the meantime, check out one of the first songs we featured from Keelan a few years back, an original called When I’m Gone (Timmy’s Song):

More: Keelan Donovan Facebook



Follow @keelandonovan

Follow @matthewreid

Follow @mix1041

Discover other artists we’ve featured on 15 Seconds of Fame:

15 Seconds of Fame ARCHIVE

Know somebody we should play on 15 Seconds of Fame?

Let us know!

We’ve featured over 1000 unsigned, up-and-coming artists over the past 5 years, who knows–you might hear yourself, or someone you know, one night here on MIX!

Send links (youtube/soundcloud/etc) and social media info to:

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!