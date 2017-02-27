Celebrity Trainer Bob Harper From “The Biggest Loser” Suffered Heart Attack, Unconscious For 2-Days

By: Eric Donnelly

Bob Harper — one of the original trainers on the hit NBC show The Biggest Loser — suffered a heart attack that left him unconscious for two days.

According to TMZ, “Harper tells us he was working out in a NYC gym 2 weeks ago when he collapsed. A doctor who was also working out administered CPR and used paddles to keep Bob alive.”

Bob is still in NYC recovering, even though he lives in Los Angeles, and has spent 8-days in the hospital. “He’s doing a lot better and his exercise for the time being is limited to walking.” He revealed, “the heart attack is all genetics. His mom died from a heart attack.

Thankfully there was a doctor near him when this happened to save his life!!