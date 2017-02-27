Check Out A Behind The Scenes Video Of Lady Gaga Preparing For Super Bowl Halftime Show

By: Eric Donnelly

Lady Gaga DESTROYED the Super Bowl 51 Halftime show!

Now, you can watch a special behind the scenes video of Mother Monster preparing for her jaw-dropping performance. The amount of planning that went into it is quite insane — the video is set to her most recent single “Million Reasons.”





According to Breathe Heavy, “the video shows exclusive footage of unseen costumes that didn’t make it into the final performance and shows Gaga’s strenuous workout schedule, which would be compared to the regime of an athlete.”

She’ll be slaying Fenway Park this summer on September 1st and 2nd! For some reason — not really sure how — if you haven’t seen her halftime show performance please watch it below now:



