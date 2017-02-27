Salt’s Segment: Badly Described Movies

Are you a movie junkie? Do you know these movies Salt is “describing?”

A movie about a gofer and caddy. A movie about a love triangle about a teenager girl, a 100 year old guy, and a dog. An abused orphan drops out of school to try to kill a man with no nose. A dad has to pick up his daughter in Europe. An adoptive child seeks his birth father and gets culture shock from secular events After her parent’s death, a princess causes millions of dollars in property damage before she becomes included?

Can you get these badly described movies?

Click the link above to listen for the answers!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.