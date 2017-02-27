Shakria Reveals New Album And Tour Coming “Both Very Soon!”

By: Eric Donnelly

Her tweets don’t lie!!

Thanks to Perez Hilton we have learned some great news we’ve all been waiting for. He tweeted Shakira saying, “Shak! Are we getting an album this year? And a TOUR??? #Please #PrettyPlease #PorFavor.” The “Chantaje” songstress tweeted back saying, “Yes! Both very soon!”





RELATED: Shakira and Rapper Black M Drop French-English Duet ‘Comme Moi’

Back in August, Sean Paul spilled the beans on one of Shakira’s upcoming singles. The “No Lie” singer told Billboard, “I can speak about a song I did with Shakira recently. I’ve wanted to work with her for a long time and it’s a production by David Guetta.”

The album already sounds like it’s going to be a smash!