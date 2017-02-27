Shakria Reveals New Album And Tour Coming “Both Very Soon!”

#MixPayoff: Get Your Bills Paid Weekdays at 8:05am, 10:05am, 1:05pm, & 4:05pm!

February 27, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: Album, david guetta, Perez Hilton, sean paul, Shakira, Tour

By: Eric Donnelly

Her tweets don’t lie!!

Thanks to Perez Hilton we have learned some great news we’ve all been waiting for. He tweeted Shakira saying, “Shak! Are we getting an album this year? And a TOUR??? #Please #PrettyPlease #PorFavor.” The “Chantaje” songstress tweeted back saying, “Yes! Both very soon!”


Back in August, Sean Paul spilled the beans on one of Shakira’s upcoming singles. The “No Lie” singer told Billboard, “I can speak about a song I did with Shakira recently. I’ve wanted to work with her for a long time and it’s a production by David Guetta.”

The album already sounds like it’s going to be a smash!

