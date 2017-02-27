Steve Harvey Celebrates After Oscars Best Picture Mix-Up, “I’m Free At Last!”

By: Eric Donnelly

No one will ever let Steve Harvey live down the Miss Universe incident, but we might be forgetting about it soon!

Steve Harvey happily tweeted out last night that he’s “free at last” after the Oscars Best Picture Mix-up.



Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this! #Oscars — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017



As E! News reports, “presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land for Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars after being handed the wrong envelope (which was Emma Stone for Best Actress). Instead, Moonlight was the actual winner.”

RELATED: Steve Harvey Accidentally Crowns WRONG Miss Universe Contestant

On his radio show this morning, he said, “I know more than anyone else in the world about this. I am the creator of these moments. The epicurean of this…Me and Warren, we handled it great. At least the producers of the Oscars walked out with [Beatty]…and they corrected the mistake on the night.”

Did you think this moment was handled well?!