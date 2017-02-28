Baby It’s Yours! TLC’s Final Album To Be Released In June After Successful Kickstarter Campaign

By: Eric Donnelly

Get ready — the final TLC album is officially coming out in June!

According to Breathe Heavy, “in January 2015, T-Boz and Chili of TLC set up a Kickstarter page with a goal of $150,000 to fund their fifth and final album. The duo opted out of label support, so their fans stepped in and helped the ladies reach their goal and then some.”

They ended up raising $430,000 and Katy Perry even donated $5,000 to them! Bill Diggins, TLC longtime manager, recently revealed more info about the project.

He said, “When we decided to do the album it was based on a number of emotional decisions and one of the biggest was how you inspired Tboz and Chilli by your emails and texts asking them to do another album…I could go on in more detail to explain how TLC’s touring, schedule, writing schedule and producing schedule was delayed but the simple fact is that Tboz & Chilli were inspired to make a record that they could be proud of and they would not settle for less and sometimes you just cannot rush art.” This will be their first arena tour since The FanMail Tour from 1999-2000.

Breathe Heavy also points out that “in 2015 T-Boz and Chili promised their forthcoming ‘final’ record will ‘stay true to the TLC sound.'” They also revealed that “we write music that people relate to…timeless music. No matter the trends, we feel like our music is always relevant.”

