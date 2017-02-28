Can’t Beat Kennedy: Xena From Wilmington

- The Razzies were on Sunday night and Kristen Wiig won worst supporting actress for her role in Zoolander 2. In the first film which of these is NOT one of Zoolanders signature looks?
- Bill Paxton passed away on Saturday at the age of 61. According to reports, he had heart surgery, but something went wrong, and he ended up having a stroke and dying. Which of these movies was he NOT in? Titanic, Twister or Independence Day?
- Howie Mandell was on The View yesterday and he begged Nick Cannon to come back to America’s Got Talent. Name the game show Howie hosted for 201 episodes from 2005-2009.
- 33 years ago today in 1984, Michael Jackson won a record eight Grammy awards, including Album of the Year for “Thriller ” and Record of the Year for “Beat It”. Michael got his start in “The Jackson 5” performing with his brothers. Name one of Michael Jackson’s brothers who were in the group with him.
- Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 62 years old today. He used to be this voice of this insurance company starring in a very popular series of commercials as the duck/spokesperson before being fired for making an offensive joke on twitter.
Can you beat Kennedy?