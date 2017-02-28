Mariah Carey Is Trying To Be “Provocative” By Kissing Bryan Tanaka In Instagram Post

By: Eric Donnelly

There’s nothing Mariah Carey loves more than giving us a good moment, dahling!

The Elusive Chanteuse continues to be elusive with her latest Instagram posts which is making people everywhere confused. The photo depicts her kissing her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka who she was rumored to be dating at the end of her E! show Mariah’s World after ending her prior engagement to James Packer.



"No one knows what it means, but it's provocative … it gets the people going!" 😉 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:09am PST

It’s not the photo that’s been the problem — it’s the caption. “No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative … it gets the people going!” 😉

As Perez Hilton points out, “That’s a quote by Will Ferrell from Blades of Glory, and it seems to imply that none of this between Mariah and Bryan is real. That winky face certainly seems to imply as much.”

Hilton also states, “Mariah Carey posted a photo of herself sort of kissing backup dancer Bryan Tanaka (we say sort of because she looks barely engaged in the act).” She doesn’t look into it at all like she could almost be sleeping in that picture.

It’s Mariah so who knows what she’s up to!